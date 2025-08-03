White Sox aim to keep win streak going against the Angels

Chicago White Sox (42-69, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Sean Burke (4-8, 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 5.75 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -136, White Sox +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 53-58 overall and 28-28 at home. The Angels have gone 36-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 42-69 record overall and an 18-37 record in road games. White Sox pitchers have a collective 4.05 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 25 home runs while slugging .477. Logan O’Hoppe is 10 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Lenyn Sosa leads the White Sox with a .281 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 43 RBIs. Chase Meidroth is 14 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .182 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (illness), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Chase Meidroth: day-to-day (thumb), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press