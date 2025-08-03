Rays and Dodgers meet to decide series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-47, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-57, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Rays: Joe Boyle (1-1, 2.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -201, Rays +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay is 55-57 overall and 32-29 in home games. The Rays have hit 121 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 29-26 on the road and 64-47 overall. The Dodgers are 37-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs while hitting .285 for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 6 for 39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 13 doubles, seven triples, 38 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15 for 39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chandler Simpson: day-to-day (hand), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press