Mets and Giants play with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (55-56, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (63-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Mets: Frankie Montas (3-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -162, Giants +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York is 63-48 overall and 38-17 at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

San Francisco is 55-56 overall and 27-30 in road games. The Giants are 31-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 home runs, 84 walks and 63 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 12 for 35 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 7 for 37 with two triples, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press