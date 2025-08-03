Pete Alonso hits 250th homer in the Mets’ 12-6 victory over the Giants

Pete Alonso hits 250th homer in the Mets' 12-6 victory over the Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 250th career homer, Francisco Lindor drove in four runs and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 12-6 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Alonso hit a 427-foot, three-run blast in the first inning to pull within two of Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record. The Giants scored the next four runs before Brandon Nimmo — who drove in three runs — and Lindor each had run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth.

Nimmo extended New York’s lead with an RBI single in the seventh and Lindor followed with a two-run double for the Mets, who moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.

Reed Garrett (3-4), the first of five New York relievers, retired all four batters he faced.

Tyler Rogers, making his Mets debut after being acquired from the Giants on Wednesday, allowed one hit in the seventh.

Right-hander Kodai Senga allowed four runs in four innings.

Former Mets first baseman Dominic Smith and Willy Adames hit two-run homers for the Giants. Grant McCray had a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Kai-Wei Teng (0-1) gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings in his debut in the majors.

Key moment

With one out and the score tied in the fifth, Lindor laid down a bunt to first base, where Smith whirled to second before realizing no one was covering. Brett Baty scored easily as Lindor legged out the single.

Key stat

Senga has allowed at least three runs in each of his last three starts and has a 6.19 ERA in four starts since coming off the injured list July 11.

Up next

The teams conclude their second straight weekend series Sunday, with Mets RHP Frankie Montas (3-1, 5.46 ERA) set to start against LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 7.20 ERA).

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press