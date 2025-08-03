Romy Gonzalez hits a first-inning homer and Red Sox go on to beat Astros 7-3
BOSTON (AP) — Romy Gonzalez homered over the Green Monster on the first pitch faced by a Boston batter, Trevor Story added a two-run shot, and the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Saturday.
Abraham Toro added a two-run drive — one of three homers the Red Sox hit over Fenway Park’s fabled left-field wall — and Story added an RBI double as Boston won its third straight.
Houston’s Christian Walker homered for the second straight day, a two-run shot off Walker Buehler in the first inning.
The benches and bullpens cleared when Astros reliever Héctor Neris yelled at the Red Sox dugout and third-base coach Kyle Hudson at the end of the seventh. But order was quickly restored.
After beating the AL West leaders on Roman Anthony’s walk-off single in the series opener on Friday night, the Red Sox erased a quick 2-0 deficit when Story hit his drive in a three-run third against Colton Gordon (4-4) that pushed Boston ahead 4-2.
Story’s shot hit the top of a billboard over the Monster seats and bounced out of Fenway after Rob Refsnyder’s RBI single.
Justin Wilson (3-1) came on in the fifth inning with runners on second and third with Boston leading 6-3 and struck out the only two batters he faced. Aroldis Chapman got the final two outs for his 20th save.
Gordon gave up six runs in four-plus innings.
Key moment
The Astros loaded the bases in the eighth against Jordan Hicks, but Carlos Correa struck out looking on a 99 mph fastball.
Key stat
Boston’s bullpen went 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Up next
Astros LHP Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.62 ERA) is set to face Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (7-2, 3.80) on Sunday in the series finale.
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press