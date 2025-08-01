Cade Horton tosses 2-hit ball over 5 innings as Cubs beat Orioles 1-0 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Cade Horton tossed two-hit ball over five innings, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a terrific start by Trevor Rogers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on Friday.

The Cubs showed a video tribute of Ryne Sandberg and held 23 seconds of silence prior to their first home game since the Hall of Famer died. Former teammates Shawon Dunston, Jody Davis and Rick Sutcliffe then honored their friend by carrying a base onto the field and placing it at second.

A few hours earlier, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the 2027 All-Star Game will be held at Wrigley Field during a news conference at home plate with Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, Gov. JB Pritzker and mayor Brandon Johnson.

Ian Happ hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning against Rogers, and the Cubs came away with the win in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 49 minutes after losing two of three at Milwaukee. They began the day trailing the NL Central-leading Brewers by one game.

Horton (5-3) delivered his third straight scoreless outing.

Caleb Thielbar, newcomer Andrew Kittredge and Brad Keller each worked an inning. Daniel Palencia pitched around a two-out double by Adley Rutschman in the ninth, retiring Tyler O’Neill on a fly to deep left for his 15th save in 16 chances.

Rogers (4-2) was a tough-luck loser for Baltimore. The left-hander matched a career high by going eight innings and allowed one run and four hits. He struck out eight and walked none.

Key moment

Carson Kelly singled leading off the second, took third on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s double to deep center and scored on Happ’s sacrifice fly.

Key stat

Horton has gone 17 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

Up next

The Cubs send All-Star LHP Matthew Boyd (11-4, 2.47 ERA) to the mound, and the Orioles go with RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.38). ___

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer