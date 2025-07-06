Dodgers aim to avoid series sweep against the Astros

Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-34, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ryan Gusto (5-3, 4.90 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Astros +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 33-16 record at home and a 56-34 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .457.

Houston has a 22-21 record on the road and a 54-35 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 49 extra base hits (12 doubles, seven triples and 30 home runs). Will Smith is 12 for 34 with a double, four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Astros. Cam Smith is 18 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .227 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press