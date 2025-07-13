Athletics and Blue Jays play to decide series winner

Toronto Blue Jays (55-40, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (40-57, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (7-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -144, Athletics +120; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics are 40-57 overall and 19-31 in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Toronto has a 23-24 record on the road and a 55-40 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 39-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has a .334 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 17 doubles and nine home runs. Tyler Soderstrom is 12 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 25 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press