Giants and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-39, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-44, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco is 28-19 at home and 52-44 overall. The Giants have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.53.

Los Angeles has a 24-22 record on the road and a 57-39 record overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 144 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 17 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Dodgers. Michael Conforto is 9 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .237 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press