Diamondbacks play the Angels looking to end road slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-48, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 24-22 record in home games and a 47-48 record overall. The Angels have a 32-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 23-25 in road games and 46-50 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 141 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 21 home runs, 38 walks and 65 RBIs while hitting .227 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 16 for 45 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 48 extra base hits (17 doubles and 31 home runs). Randal Grichuk is 6 for 27 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press