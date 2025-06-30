Rays take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (34-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-37, second in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -191, Athletics +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Athletics to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 27-23 record at home and a 47-37 record overall. The Rays have a 37-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics have a 34-52 record overall and a 19-25 record in road games. The Athletics are ninth in the majors with 104 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 13 for 36 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .338 batting average, and has 15 doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 10 for 37 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .298 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press