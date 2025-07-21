Dodgers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (48-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -204, Twins +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers come into a matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing three games in a row.

Los Angeles is 33-20 at home and 58-42 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Minnesota has a 20-31 record on the road and a 48-51 record overall. The Twins are 36-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has a .323 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Ohtani is 8 for 37 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 22 home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 14 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (wrist), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press