Giants try to stop 3-game road slide, play the Braves

San Francisco Giants (52-48, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-55, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (4-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -132, Giants +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Atlanta has a 43-55 record overall and a 25-24 record in home games. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

San Francisco has a 24-28 record on the road and a 52-48 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles and 18 home runs). Sean Murphy is 11 for 33 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 49 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 7 for 36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press