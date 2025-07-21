Skubal twirls gem and Vierling lifts Tigers over Rangers 2-1 to stop 6-game slide

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Vierling hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak by beating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Vierling’s base hit up the middle off Chris Martin (1-6) scored Gleyber Torres after the Rangers finally got something going against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the seventh.

Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and starter in last Tuesday’s All-Star Game, was cruising with a two-hit shutout heading into the seventh. He left with runners at the corners and two outs, and Adolis García scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Holton (5-3).

Will Vest entered in the eighth and got four straight outs for his 16th save.

Skubal struck out 11 and walked none on 105 pitches in his seventh double-digit strikeout game this season.

Zach McKinstry singled home Wenceel Pérez in the second for Detroit’s first run.

Texas left-hander Jacob Latz allowed six hits and two walks over five innings in his third start this year and the fourth of his 72 big league appearances. Latz pitched in place of Nathan Eovaldi, who reported back tightness Saturday.

Corey Seager, the lone left-handed batter in the starting lineup against the left-handed Skubal, had the first two hits off him. Seager extended his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest active run in the American League.

Key moment

Vierling singled on a full-count fastball in the eighth to give Detroit a 2-1 lead.

Key stat

The Tigers had nine hits after totaling seven while losing the first two games of the series.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.65 ERA) seeks his first win since June 8 on Monday at Pittsburgh against NL All-Star Game starter Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01).

Rangers rookie RHP Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37) faces Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20) at home on Monday.

