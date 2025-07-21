Mets open 3-game series with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (49-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (56-44, second in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Angels +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 34-16 record in home games and a 56-44 record overall. The Mets are 35-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 49-50 overall and 25-27 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 77 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 24 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 17 for 45 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 6-4, .293 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press