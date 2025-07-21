Marlins begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-45, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-52, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (3-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Padres +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Miami has a 22-28 record in home games and a 46-52 record overall. The Marlins have a 14-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 23-27 record in road games and a 54-45 record overall. The Padres have a 15-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 15 doubles, two triples and a home run for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 13 for 29 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 41 extra base hits (23 doubles and 18 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 4 for 35 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (elbow), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (illness), Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press