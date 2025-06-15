Royals host Athletics, look to stop home losing streak

Athletics (28-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (2-2, 2.17 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -160, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Athletics looking to stop their six-game home losing streak.

Kansas City is 19-18 at home and 34-37 overall. The Royals have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.45.

The Athletics have a 28-44 record overall and a 16-21 record on the road. The Athletics have a 25-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Royals. Jonathan India is 13 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBIs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 10 for 37 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .255 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press