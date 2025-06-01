Clear
Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets leaves game after colliding face-first with padded wall

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets left Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh after colliding face-first with the padded wall while tracking Adam Frazier’s opposite-field home run in the fourth inning.

Sheets gave the wall a quick glance before looking back at the ball and slamming into the wall, leaving an imprint. The ball hit the top of the wall and bounced into the crowd, giving Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead.

Sheets was on the ground for a few minutes while being checked by a trainer. He walked off under his own power and was replaced by Brandon Lockridge.

