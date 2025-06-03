Padres play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (34-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Bergert (0-0); Giants: Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Padres +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 17-10 record in home games and a 33-27 record overall. The Giants are 11-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 34-24 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. The Padres are 17-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 43 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .211 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 7-3, .209 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade: day-to-day (undisclosed), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press