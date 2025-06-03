Mets try to prolong win streak, play the Dodgers

New York Mets (38-22, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -142, Mets +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will attempt to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 21-10 in home games and 36-24 overall. The Dodgers have hit 98 total home runs to lead the NL.

New York has gone 14-15 in road games and 38-22 overall. The Mets have hit 68 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .292 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9 for 30 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 8-2, .244 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: day-to-day (toe), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press