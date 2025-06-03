Red Sox host the Angels on home losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (27-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-33, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -144, Angels +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Boston has a 16-15 record at home and a 29-33 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Los Angeles is 27-32 overall and 17-17 on the road. The Angels are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 17 doubles and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Carlos Narvaez is 11 for 37 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .269 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 31 walks and 14 RBIs. Jo Adell is 10 for 32 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press