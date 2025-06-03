Athletics bring 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (32-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-38, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Minnesota Twins after losing seven in a row.

The Athletics have a 23-38 record overall and a 9-20 record in home games. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .255.

Minnesota is 14-19 on the road and 32-27 overall. The Twins have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has seven home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .355 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 15 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has six doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Twins. Ty France is 13 for 38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .256 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press