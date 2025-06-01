Carlos Carrasco rejoins the Yankees to bolster depleted bullpen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Carrasco is back with the New York Yankees.

The 38-year-old right-hander had his contract selected Sunday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the team’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carrasco made six starts and two relief appearances for the Yankees from March 29 to May 4 while their rotation was ravaged by injuries. After going 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA, he was designated for assignment.

Carrasco cleared waivers, however, and accepted an outright assignment to the minors, remaining in New York’s system.

The Yankees were in need of pitching help after losing 18-2 on Saturday. They used six of their eight relievers in the rout, including Brent Headrick and Yerry De Los Santos for the second day in a row, which made them unavailable Sunday. They also used position player Pablo Reyes in the eighth inning.

To make room for Carrasco on the active roster, De Los Santos was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb