Athletics aim to end 6-game losing streak, play the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (21-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -164, Angels +138; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six in a row.

The Athletics are 22-26 overall and 8-14 at home. The Athletics are 19-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 21-25 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Angels have an 11-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 12 for 36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10 for 39 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .223 batting average, 7.62 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Angels: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

