Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

Kansas City Royals (27-22, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-20, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (3-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -135, Royals +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 16-8 in home games and 28-20 overall. The Giants have a 14-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Kansas City is 10-13 in road games and 27-22 overall. The Royals have a 9-5 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores is sixth on the Giants with 12 extra base hits (two doubles and 10 home runs). Heliot Ramos is 16 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .306 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11 for 41 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press