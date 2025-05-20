Padres bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (27-18, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-24, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head into the matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays after losing three straight games.

Toronto is 22-24 overall and 13-12 at home. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .380.

San Diego is 11-10 on the road and 27-18 overall. The Padres are 7-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBIs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 12 home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .304 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 15 for 42 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press