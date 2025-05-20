Dodgers aim to end slide in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-22, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-1, 5.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 2.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -223, Diamondbacks +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break their four-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 29-19 record overall and a 17-8 record in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .477 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Arizona is 13-9 on the road and 26-22 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .452 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 12 for 42 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 14 home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 12 for 32 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .309 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .289 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press