Orioles play the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (14-23, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-22, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-1, 14.09 ERA, 2.48 WHIP, five strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-5, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -146, Angels +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 8-9 in home games and 15-22 overall. The Angels are second in the AL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 6-14 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .274 batting average, and has a double, nine home runs, five walks and 17 RBIs. Zach Neto is 11 for 40 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has five doubles and seven home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13 for 38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press