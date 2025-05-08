Torkelson’s double in the 10th lifts Tigers to 8-6 win over struggling Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the stumbling Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Wednesday night to give A.J. Hinch his 900th win as a big league manager.

Torkelson hit a liner to right-center off Zach Agnos (0-1) that brought in Riley Greene, who began at second base under baseball’s extra-innings rule. Trey Sweeney added another run when left fielder Jordan Beck couldn’t snare his two-out blooper that was changed from a double to an error on Beck.

Will Vest (2-0) pitched out of a ninth-inning jam by striking out pinch hitter Kyle Farmer. He got Adael Amador to fly out in the 10th to end the game.

Javier Báez hit a pair of two-run singles to help make it a milestone night for Hinch, who became the 75th major league manager to reach 900 wins.

The Rockies dropped to a major league worst 6-29, tied for the second-worst record through 35 games in the live-ball era that began in 1920. They trail the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who opened at 5-30.

The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon finished with four hits, including two doubles and a two-run homer. Michael Toglia added two doubles and a two-run homer.

Both starters were knocked out of the game early. Detroit’s Jackson Jobe gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings, while Colorado’s Chase Dollander surrendered six runs over three innings.

Key moment

Tommy Kahnle worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.

Key stat

The path doesn’t get any easier for the Rockies, who are in the thick of playing 29 straight games against teams above .500. They won’t face another team below .500 until Miami on June 2-4.

Up next

The Tigers and Rockies will play a doubleheader Thursday. In the first game, the Tigers will throw right-hander Casey Mize (5-1, 2.70 ERA) while the Rockies go with lefty Kyle Freeland (0-4, 5.70).

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer