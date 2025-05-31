Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (32-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (1-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -222, Pirates +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 19-9 in home games and 32-23 overall. The Padres have hit 52 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 21-37 overall and 8-21 in road games. The Pirates have a 6-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBIs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 9 for 39 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .259 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has nine doubles and three home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13 for 36 with five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press