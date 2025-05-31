Blue Jays take on the Athletics after Clement’s 4-hit game

Athletics (23-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-28, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Athletics after Ernie Clement’s four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto has a 29-28 record overall and an 18-12 record in home games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The Athletics have a 23-35 record overall and a 14-16 record on the road. The Athletics are 20-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 12 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has seven home runs, 13 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .344 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 15 for 41 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .270 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .266 batting average, 8.18 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press