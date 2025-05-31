Blue Jays CF Daulton Varsho leaves game against the Athletics with an apparent left leg injury

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho left Toronto’s game against the Athletics on Saturday with an apparent left leg injury in the third inning.

Varsho grabbed the back of his thigh after rounding second base on his base hit off the wall in left-center, hopped a few steps and fell near third base as he was tagged out by third baseman Max Schuemann. Athletic trainers tended to Varsho on the field and he was able to slowly walk off under his own power. Myles Straw replaced him.

Varsho missed the early part of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. He has a .207 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs over 24 games.

___

