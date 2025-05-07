Yankees and Padres play in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (23-12, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (20-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-2, 5.61 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Yankees: Max Fried (6-0, 1.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -177, Padres +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York is 20-16 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Yankees are 16-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 23-12 record overall and a 9-8 record on the road. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.01.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs while slugging .772. Austin Wells is 12 for 42 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight home runs, 14 walks and 19 RBIs while hitting .321 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Padres: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press