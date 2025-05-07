Marlins and Dodgers play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (14-21, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -230, Marlins +190; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 14-21 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Los Angeles is 24-12 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Dodgers are 18-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Mervis leads the Marlins with seven home runs while slugging .465. Kyle Stowers is 12 for 37 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .228 batting average, 8.06 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .320 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press