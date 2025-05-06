Dodgers place outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on 10-day injured list View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a Grade 1 abductor strain.

Hernández left after the third inning of Los Angeles’ series-opening win at Miami on Monday in what was first reported as left hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI Tuesday which revealed the severity of the injury.

“He doesn’t come out of baseball games, so we put him on the IL,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday before his team faced the Marlins. “Obviously, he’s going to be inactive for a while. I don’t really know what timetable.”

Hernández first experienced discomfort after he chased and caught a ball hit in the gap by Javier Sanoja in the third inning Monday. When his turn to bat came up again in the fourth, he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

The 32-year-old Hernández began Tuesday hitting a team-leading .315 and also tops the club in RBIs with 34.

“It’s certainly weeks but I don’t know how long,” Roberts said of Hernández’s return. “He’s had a huge impact. Without Teo, you try to balance out the lineup. I think it’s going to be more of a platoon-paced roster right now. And we’ll go from there.”

The Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City in the corresponding move. Outman will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday.

Outman hit 23 homers and had 70 RBIs in his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2023. But Outman, who finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting, hit .147 in 53 games last season. He then struggled in spring training and began this season in the minor leagues.

“It’s up to him to go out there and relax and know that you can be comfortable in this environment and be free and go play,” Roberts said.

Hernández becomes the second Dodgers’ offensive player to land on the IL this season. Tommy Edman had eight homers and 24 RBIs through 30 games before he was sidelined because of right ankle inflammation.

The Dodgers also recalled right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen from Oklahoma City and designated right-handed reliever Yoendrys Gómez for assignment on Tuesday.

