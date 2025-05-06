Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Mariners into game 2

Seattle Mariners (20-14, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (20-16, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-1, 6.62 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -123, Mariners +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Athletics are 20-16 overall and 7-9 at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Seattle has gone 8-8 in road games and 20-14 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .341 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, five walks and 20 RBI. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 23 RBI for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-28 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (hip), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press