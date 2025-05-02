Angels aim to break 6-game slide, play the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (20-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-18, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -170, Angels +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their six-game losing streak when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record in home games and a 12-18 record overall. The Angels have hit 43 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Detroit has gone 7-9 in road games and 20-12 overall. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a double, a triple and nine home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles and nine home runs while hitting .239 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .193 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Tigers: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jacob Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press