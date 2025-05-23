Braves host the Padres to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (27-21, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-25, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (2-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -151, Padres +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Atlanta has a 15-7 record in home games and a 24-25 record overall. The Braves are 22-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego is 11-13 on the road and 27-21 overall. The Padres are 13-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles and 11 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 11 for 35 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has six doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press