Athletics host Philadelphia Phillies, look to break home slide

Philadelphia Phillies (32-18, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (22-29, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -185, Athletics +154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Athletics have a 22-29 record overall and an 8-17 record at home. The Athletics have gone 11-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 32-18 record overall and a 15-10 record on the road. The Phillies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has five home runs, 10 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .342 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 41 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 12 for 40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .235 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: day-to-day (head), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press