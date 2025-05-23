Dodgers visit the Mets to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-20, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 11.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -120, Mets +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

New York has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-5 record in home games. The Mets are 24-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record overall and a 12-11 record in road games. The Dodgers rank second in the majors with 81 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 10 home runs while slugging .480. Brett Baty is 7 for 28 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 17 home runs while slugging .655. Mookie Betts is 11 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .293 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press