Angels host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (19-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-25, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-6, 7.99 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -148, Marlins +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 9-10 record in home games and a 24-25 record overall. The Angels have a 17-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 19-29 overall and 6-14 on the road. The Marlins have an 8-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 16 for 43 with four doubles, a triple and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has six doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .309 for the Marlins. Liam Hicks is 8 for 21 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press