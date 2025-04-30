Tony Gonsolin solid in first start since 2023 and Dodgers pound 17 hits in 12-7 win over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin threw six strong innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, Mookie Betts drove in four runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their win streak to five with a 12-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Gonsolin, making his first start since Aug. 18, 2023, gave up three runs and six hits, struck out nine and walked none in a 77-pitch effort.

The Dodgers, who banged out 17 hits, pushed a 4-3 lead to 8-3 in a span of four pitches in the sixth. Betts drove a two-run triple off the center-field wall and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run homer. Betts also keyed a three-run third with a two-run single.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) gave up four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings to fall to 1-7 with an 8.22 ERA in nine appearances against Los Angeles. Kyle Stowers homered twice for Miami.

Max Muncy, who averaged 32 homers a year in five full seasons from 2018-2023, drove a fastball from Quantrill 433 feet to center in the second for his first homer of the season.

Muncy entered with a .180 average and four RBIs in 28 games. He also tripled in the seventh.

Key moment

In the ninth, Stowers hit his second homer and Liam Hicks hit a three-run double off Yoendrys Gomez, but Hernández made a diving stop of Jesus Sanchez’s grounder down the first-base line and beat Sanchez to the bag to end the game.

Key stat

LA’s Teoscar Hernández had three hits and is batting .425 (17 for 40) with four homers, six doubles, 15 RBIs and nine runs in his last nine games.

Up next

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 1.06 ERA) will start the Dodgers’ series opener at Atlanta on Friday against Grant Homes (2-1, 4.50 ERA). The Marlins open a three-game series on Friday against the visiting Athletics.

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA

Associated Press