Giants play the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (27-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-20, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -136, Royals +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 29-20 overall and 17-8 in home games. The Giants have a 15-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City has gone 10-14 on the road and 27-23 overall. The Royals have an 8-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has six home runs, 11 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 16 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Royals. Kyle Isbel is 11 for 27 with two doubles, two triples and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press