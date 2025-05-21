Angels try to extend win streak, play the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (22-25, fourth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (22-27, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -161, Angels +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels seek to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Athletics.

The Athletics are 22-27 overall and 8-15 in home games. The Athletics have a 20-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 13-15 record in road games and a 22-25 record overall. The Angels have hit 69 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .441. Shea Langeliers is 13 for 36 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12 for 40 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .235 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (forearm), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press