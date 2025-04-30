Durbin gets key 2-run single as the Brewers beat the lowly White Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a two-run single in Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning, helping the Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Isaac Collins hit his first career homer for Milwaukee, and Freddy Peralta pitched six innings of two-run ball. The Brewers improved to 3-5 on a season-long 10-game road trip.

Chicago used an opener for the fourth consecutive game, tying Tampa Bay in September 2018 for the longest such streak in major league history, according to STATS. Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher to start three times in a four-game stretch since Zack Greinke for Milwaukee in 2012, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi homered for the lowly White Sox, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

Gilbert worked two innings before Bryse Wilson took over. The veteran right-hander cruised into the sixth before running into trouble.

Joey Ortiz reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on William Contreras’ single to right. Sal Frelick was hit by a Brandon Eisert pitch with the bases loaded, and Durbin’s two-out grounder into left field gave the Brewers a 5-2 lead.

Wilson (0-1) was charged with three runs and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Collins hit a drive to left for Milwaukee in the top of the first, but Benintendi and Robert responded with back-to-back homers in the bottom half of the inning.

Robert’s 415-foot drive to center was his second homer in his last three games and No. 4 on the season.

Peralta (3-2) allowed three hits — all in the first — struck out five and walked three.

Key moment

Chicago had a chance to add to its 2-1 lead in the fifth, but Robert flied out with runners on the corners.

Key stat

The Brewers improved to 11-1 in their last 12 games against the White Sox.

Up next

Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers (0-0, 4.50 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Shane Smith (1-1, 2.30 ERA) take the mound on Wednesday night.

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer