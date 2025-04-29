Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to inclement weather to be made up in Wednesday doubleheader

Cardinals-Reds game postponed due to inclement weather to be made up in Wednesday doubleheader View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds was postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s game was called off about an hour before the scheduled first pitch of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday’s first game is scheduled for 12:40 p.m., and the second at 6:40 p.m.

Brady Singer (4-0, 3.62 ERA) will start the first game for Cincinnati. Reds manager Terry Francona has not announced his starter for the nightcap.

Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.70 ERA) will start for the Cardinals in the opener, and Steven Matz (2-0, 1.80 ERA) will go in the second game.

Cincinnati, which has won five straight games, was to be without one of its big bats on Tuesday after Austin Hays tweaked his hamstring running the bases in the sixth inning of Monday’s 3-1 win over the Cardinals. The results of an MRI on Hays were pending.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb