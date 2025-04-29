Marlins face the Dodgers looking to end road losing streak

Miami Marlins (12-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (19-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -191, Marlins +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles has a 13-3 record in home games and a 19-10 record overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .437.

Miami has gone 4-8 on the road and 12-16 overall. The Marlins have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits (six doubles and nine home runs). Andy Pages is 17-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has five doubles and two home runs for the Marlins. Eric Wagaman is 11-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Robert Jacob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press