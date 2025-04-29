Padres host the Giants to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (19-10, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (17-11, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (4-1, 1.20 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -127, Padres +106; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a two-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

San Diego has a 17-11 record overall and a 12-4 record in home games. The Padres have a 6-3 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 19-10 record overall and a 10-6 record in road games. The Giants have a 7-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 RBI for the Padres. Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 10-for-34 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores is fifth on the Giants with seven extra base hits (seven home runs). Matt James Chapman is 5-for-31 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (chest), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press