Angels face the Mariners looking to end road slide

Los Angeles Angels (12-15, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (1-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -182, Angels +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Seattle Mariners looking to stop a seven-game road losing streak.

Seattle has a 16-12 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Mariners are 10-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 12-15 record overall and a 7-11 record in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has six doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 13-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, a triple and nine home runs for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 10-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 3-7, .171 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (toe), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press