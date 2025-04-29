Rangers aim to stop 3-game skid, take on the Athletics

Athletics (15-14, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (15-14, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob Anthony deGrom (0-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -206, Athletics +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into a matchup with the Athletics as losers of three games in a row.

Texas has a 15-14 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .373 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The Athletics have a 15-14 record overall and a 9-5 record on the road. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .252, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has four doubles and two home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 12-for-27 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has six doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .321 for the Athletics. Miguel Enrique Andujar is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .221 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press